Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 31,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,144. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $187.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 8,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,297,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,561 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $3,113,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 681,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 352,807 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,383,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 182,197 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $1,408,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.