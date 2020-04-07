Citigroup Downgrades Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Neutral

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $87.00. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on O. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.62.

O traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,703. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

