Citigroup Downgrades Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to Neutral

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $14.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WRI. ValuEngine cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. 131,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The firm had revenue of $119.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,828,000 after buying an additional 54,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,136,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,732,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 699,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,978,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.