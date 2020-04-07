Citigroup Lowers Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $163.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $195.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

ARE stock traded up $5.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.43. The stock had a trading volume of 98,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,656. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $175.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $965,560.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

