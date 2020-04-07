Citigroup Lowers Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Price Target to $0.70

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $3.75 to $0.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 29.65% from the company’s previous close.

PEI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.49.

Shares of PEI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 1,583,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,330. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $72.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.13. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter valued at $6,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 233,319 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 92,959 shares in the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

