Citigroup Lowers Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $78.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $76.53. 2,499,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,473,090. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.