Citigroup Lowers Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) to Neutral

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 236,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $988.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.