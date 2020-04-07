Citigroup Lowers Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) to Neutral

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $92.00. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,443. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.71. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

