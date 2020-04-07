Citigroup Trims Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Target Price to $11.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,291. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $29.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $906.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerstein Fisher lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 9,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

