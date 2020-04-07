Citigroup Trims Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Target Price to $7.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AA. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE AA traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 325,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911,404. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 198.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 197,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Alcoa by 1,847.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Alcoa by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

