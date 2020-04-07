Citigroup Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to $152.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $203.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.27% from the stock’s previous close.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.73.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $14.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.14. 1,199,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.59. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -872.95, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

