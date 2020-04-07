Citigroup Trims Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Target Price to $10.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $26.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

EPRT stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,478. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $507,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,809.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,243,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,725,000 after buying an additional 1,508,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,930,000 after purchasing an additional 580,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $14,249,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

