Citigroup Trims Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Target Price to $8.00

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

STAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE STAY traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 131,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,947. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $18.76.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extended Stay America by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,884,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,840,000 after purchasing an additional 92,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,150,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

