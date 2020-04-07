Citigroup Trims Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price to $16.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $18.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYA stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. 127,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $28.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.29). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.