Citigroup Trims Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Target Price to $25.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. 170,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,374,500. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,738,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,425,000 after acquiring an additional 683,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,483,000 after buying an additional 1,496,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,992,000 after buying an additional 901,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,737,000 after buying an additional 203,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.