Citigroup Trims Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Target Price to $49.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $147.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.05% from the stock’s previous close.

SPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $9.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.68. 4,240,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $186.40. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Herbert Simon bought 188,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,929. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,459,000 after acquiring an additional 49,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.