Citigroup Trims Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Target Price to $125.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.70. 210,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.50 and its 200-day moving average is $152.47.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Capital World Investors increased its position in Sun Communities by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,737,000 after buying an additional 1,274,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,704,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 600,282 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 366,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,853,000 after purchasing an additional 294,093 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.