Citigroup Trims Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Target Price to $42.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

WELL stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191,859. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Welltower has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.81.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

