Citigroup Upgrades TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) to Buy

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Danske raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS TLTZY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.62. 10,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.63. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

