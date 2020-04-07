CL King Cuts ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CL King from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from to in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 53,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average of $86.81.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $2,083,000. MUFG Americas purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $1,965,000. Janus Capital Management increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1,691.3% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 82,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. MB Financial Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MB Financial Bank Trust Department now owns 60,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 7,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.