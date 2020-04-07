Clipper Coin (CCC) Price Hits $0.0018

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Clipper Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, FCoin and IDCM. Clipper Coin has a market cap of $5.44 million and $10.94 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Clipper Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.04 or 0.04690859 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00067675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037145 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011083 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003347 BTC.

About Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin (CRYPTO:CCC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, FCoin and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clipper Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clipper Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.