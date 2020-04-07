CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $837,705.57

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $837,705.57 and approximately $19,544.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002110 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, LiteBit.eu and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003911 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001119 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,423,531 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bitbns, Bittrex, Mercatox, Livecoin, Binance, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

