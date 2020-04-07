CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,980 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.29% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3,683.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

In other news, Director Dan Maurer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,079 shares in the company, valued at $373,461.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellyn L. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,709.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 50,758 shares of company stock worth $575,758. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

