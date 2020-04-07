Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CDM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Tuesday.

Codemasters Group stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 247.50 ($3.26). The company had a trading volume of 659,289 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 262.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 253.16. Codemasters Group has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 356 ($4.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $415.25 million and a PE ratio of 16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other news, insider Rashid Ismail Varachia sold 200,000 shares of Codemasters Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £520,000 ($684,030.52).

Codemasters Group Company Profile

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

