Codemasters Group’s (CDM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CDM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Codemasters Group stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 247.50 ($3.26). 659,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 262.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 253.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $415.25 million and a PE ratio of 16.07. Codemasters Group has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 356 ($4.68).

In other news, insider Rashid Ismail Varachia sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total value of £520,000 ($684,030.52).

About Codemasters Group

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

