Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $37.00 at UBS Group

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTSH. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from to in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.72.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,797. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average is $60.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,856,949 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

