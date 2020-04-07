Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

