Coinlancer Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $118.00 (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $154,840.75 and $118.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Mercatox and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00054414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.82 or 0.04597962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00067755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036973 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014017 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010563 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer (CL) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io.

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.