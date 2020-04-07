Color Platform (CLR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $24,287.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Color Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Color Platform has a total market cap of $563,156.04 and $24,287.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,370.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.44 or 0.03519750 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00756165 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

