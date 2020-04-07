ColossusXT Trading 43.2% Lower This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.74 million and $36.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000388 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000549 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,961,727,353 coins and its circulating supply is 11,920,685,526 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.