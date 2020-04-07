Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,175,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,478,408. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.04.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.