Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

