Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CBSH opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $495,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $482,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,466.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,062. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.