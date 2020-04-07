Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CBSH. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 30,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $2,117,551.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,457,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $264,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

