Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELP. HSBC raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

ELP stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.