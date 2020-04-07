Comparing EHang (EH) & Its Rivals

EHang (NASDAQ: EH) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare EHang to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A EHang Competitors 5.42% -51.18% 4.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EHang and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 EHang Competitors 653 1858 2370 181 2.41

EHang presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.86%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 139.72%. Given EHang’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EHang has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EHang and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million N/A -9.74 EHang Competitors $15.69 billion $841.23 million 4.68

EHang’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EHang rivals beat EHang on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

