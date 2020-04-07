Comparing Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Crispr Therapeutics has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crispr Therapeutics and Replimune Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crispr Therapeutics 1 2 13 0 2.75 Replimune Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $74.42, indicating a potential upside of 75.77%. Replimune Group has a consensus target price of $24.10, indicating a potential upside of 119.29%. Given Replimune Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Crispr Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crispr Therapeutics and Replimune Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crispr Therapeutics $289.59 million 8.90 $66.86 million $1.17 36.19 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$30.83 million ($1.33) -8.26

Crispr Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crispr Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.2% of Replimune Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crispr Therapeutics and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crispr Therapeutics 23.09% 11.74% 9.62% Replimune Group N/A -29.68% -24.86%

Summary

Crispr Therapeutics beats Replimune Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. The company is also developing CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T programs targeting B-Cell maturation antigen and CD70; CTX120, a CAR-T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; programs to treat Hurler Syndrome and severe combined immunodeficiency disease, as well as glycogen storage disease Ia; and programs targeting diseases, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. It has a collaboration agreements with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use various therapeutics; and StrideBio LLC to develop adeno-associated viral capsids. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics for developing neoantigen-based therapeutic vaccines and T cell therapies; Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop T cell therapies for cancer; ViaCyte, Inc. for designing, developing, and commercializing gene-edited allogeneic stem cell therapies for the treatment of diabetes; and ProBioGen AG to develop novel in vivo delivery modalities for CRISPR/Cas9. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.