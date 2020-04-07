Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) PT Lowered to $43.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CL King started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

NYSE:CMP opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James D. Standen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.