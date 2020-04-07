Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for about 5.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,376,000 after buying an additional 6,171,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after buying an additional 3,191,453 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,418,000 after buying an additional 2,540,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Standpoint Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.94.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.59. 410,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,306,885. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.