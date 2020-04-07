Conceal (CCX) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, TradeOgre, STEX and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $299,182.00 and $47,044.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00055095 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00989778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00032515 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00239975 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00171948 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007120 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00061054 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,894,929 coins and its circulating supply is 6,921,997 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.