ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Truehand Inc

Truehand Inc boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,891 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Truehand Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,501 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,177,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,062,524,000 after acquiring an additional 269,662 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,649,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $952,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.85.

COP stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,564,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,251,075. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $68.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

