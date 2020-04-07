Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Robert N. Hoglund Purchases 128 Shares

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,497.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,704.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ED traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $79.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,391. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.76.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.72.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

