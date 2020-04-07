Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $211.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.36.

STZ stock traded up $12.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -858.45, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.59. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,096,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,486,000 after acquiring an additional 334,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,167 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,509,000 after acquiring an additional 65,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

