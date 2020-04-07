Constellation Hits 1-Day Volume of $732,446.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and $732,446.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00054440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $343.80 or 0.04664251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00068222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037243 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013544 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011054 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,234,385,784 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

