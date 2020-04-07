Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 96,146 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of Continental Building Products worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBPX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE:CBPX opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.56. Continental Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

