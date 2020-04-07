Continental (CTTAY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS: CTTAY) recently:

4/6/2020 – Continental was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

4/3/2020 – Continental was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – Continental had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/26/2020 – Continental had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/25/2020 – Continental was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – Continental had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/19/2020 – Continental had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/16/2020 – Continental had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/6/2020 – Continental had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/5/2020 – Continental had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Continental AG has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

