CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of CoreSite Realty worth $49,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,377,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $6,139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,191.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $799,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,914,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,407. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $115.89 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $123.68. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.98.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COR. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

