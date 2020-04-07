Cormark Comments on Shaw Communications Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a report released on Monday, April 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $21.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.0757 dividend. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,827,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,295,000 after buying an additional 272,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,197,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,096,000 after buying an additional 2,605,288 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,305,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,041,000 after buying an additional 134,133 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,581,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,103,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

