Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

OFC traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. 17,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,036. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,392.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,616,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after purchasing an additional 226,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,762,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,259,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,384,000 after purchasing an additional 562,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,776,000 after purchasing an additional 105,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

