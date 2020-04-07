Couchain (COU) Market Cap Hits $3,566.54

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Couchain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $3,566.54 and $4,105.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.63 or 0.04598778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00068374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037034 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010675 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003379 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

